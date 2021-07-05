Dharma Production head honcho Karan Johar is now returning to the silver screen with his new directorial venture after the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Reportedly, the film will be a romantic comedy and will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Now the latest report has an important update regarding the film.

As an official announcement about the film is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 11 am, Karan Johar’s untitled film will feature Jaya Bachchan in a pivotal role. The flick will mark the veteran actress’ return to the screen after a long sabbatical. It would be her first full-fledged role in a Hindi film after more than 12 years.

As per Pinkvilla report, a source close to the development revealed, “Like all Karan Johar directorial, casting plays a key role on this one too and he has clear on having a formidable ensemble on board with actors from across generations. When he narrated the script to Jaya ji, it was an instant yes from her as she loved the character. The film in question is a rooted love story with strong family emotions.”

The report further states that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be paired opposite as they will romance onscreen. The role of Jaya Bachchan is kept under wraps now. The ace filmmaker decided to put his ambitious project Takht at the back burner and went ahead with the romantic comedy as he wanted to something light for a while now.

Currently, the title of the film is not yet locked as Karan Johar has been toying with several film titles. Karan had previously tweeted, “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home – all at once. It’s time to go back to my favourite place, it’s time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family.”

Karan Johar’s announcement also coincides with Ranveer Singh’s birthday. Apart from Jaya Bachchan, some more actors from the older generation are said to be part of the film and it will be revealed later.

