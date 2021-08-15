Salman Khan To Turn Prem Once Again For Anees Bazmee's Comedy As He Walks Out Of Master's Hindi Remake?

Advertisement

It’s been a while since we’ve heard some character scream “Prem bhaaaaaai!” for Salman Khan in a comedy. But, that’s changing soon as Bhai is all set to shift his gears from jumping in between genres while turning back to one of his trusted directors Anees Bazmee. The superhit duo, which has previously ruled the box office with Ready & No Entry, is all set to make a comeback.

Yes! You’ve heard that right, Salman is all set to return to the genre of entertaining family comedy, and it’s none other than Anees Bazmee who will direct him. The discussions of Salman getting back to his home ground of humour has been on for months now. But, Bhai has finally liked an idea on which he’s reportedly very keen to start working on.

A report on Pinkvilla stated, “After acting in comedies like Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, No Entry, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner and Ready, Salman has been keen to do another comedy for a while now. He was on a lookout for the right script, and it seems to have finally come his way as he has been in advanced conversation with Anees Bazmee and other stakeholders over the last month for this comic entertainer,”

Apart from this, there’s also news about Salman Khan taking a step back from starring in Thalapathy Vijay’s Hindi remake of Master. The source informs, “He doesn’t want to do direct remakes anymore. After things not working out on Master, Murad offered a Korean remake to Salman, however, the actor yet again wasn’t too keen on the film. They are finally on the same page with this Anees Bazmee comedy, and things are expected to be locked soon.”

It also adds about when will Salman Khan be officially onboard for Anees Bazmee’s comedy, “The paperwork and other aspects will happen once Salman returns from the overseas leg of Tiger 3. By then, the script too will be locked, and SK will take the final call based on the writing output.”

Salman Khan fans, are you happy with his decision of going back to the genre he has ruled? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

