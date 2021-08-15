Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a superwoman of some sort who not only worked till her due dates during both pregnancies but also gave fashion goals during it and then returned to work soon after her deliveries. After recently releasing her book, Pregnancy Bible, the actress has once again got candid about her and Saif Ali Khan’s sons – Taimur (Tim) Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan.

During a recent interaction, the actress spoke about her kids’ personalities, what she wants for them when they grow up, raising them right, the paparazzi following them & how she’s handling it and lots more. Read on to know all she said.

During a recent conversation with HT Brunch, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about her kids’ looks, social skills and personalities. The actress said that Jeh – who is barely six months old, “looks exactly like me and Tim looks like Saif [Ali Khan].”

Comparing how social her kids were at the same age, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “At six months, Tim didn’t like too many new faces, but Jeh seems comfortable.” Further talking about their personalities, the actress added, “Taimur has more of Saif’s personality, and Jeh seems like a wonderful mix. Tim is a typical Saggitarian; he is creative, he likes art, colouring and drawing, he loves exploring and whats to know about everything. Jeh is Piscean… let’s see how he is going to develop.”

When asked what kind of a mother she is and how she’s bringing up her sons, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done.” She added, “I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys.”

Kareena further added that she doesn’t want to be an over-involved mother. The Heroine actress said, “I don’t want to be like a helicopter mom. I want them to fall and learn because that’s the way my mother taught me. My mother was like, do what you want, make your mistakes and then learn to repair them, because that’s the way it works. So that’s the way I am parenting both the boys. Jeh, of course, is small, but Tim is now much more aware. I am like if he does something wrong, you clear up your mess. That’s the only way they learn.”

Talking about the paparazzi following Taimur from the time he was born, Kareena Kapoor Khan says they are doing things differently when it comes to Jeh. She said, “It was so overwhelming with Taimur… there was so much chatter: what’s going on, what have they named him, then… Taimur has gone here, Tim is doing that. It was so much that both Saif and I felt that this time, we must chill out. They’re just kids at the end of the day. So we haven’t released any picture of Jeh yet, even though Tim happily waves for the camera.”

But she adds Saif Ali Khan makes fun of her when she poses for the paparazzi. The mother of two said, “Saif is constantly teasing me saying when the mother is happily getting photographed, the kids see their mamma posing and follow in her footsteps. He, on the other hand, is totally out of it… he doesn’t understand airport looks… he’ll go in his pajamas and be comfortable on his flight. I’m trying to keep Jeh away from this, let’s see how long it lasts!”

