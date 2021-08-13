Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the successful stars in Bollywood. Many younger generation actresses like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani look up to her as their idols. But did you know who Bebo considers her idol? It is one of the veteran actresses of Bollywood.
Both Kareena and Karisma Kapoor enjoy a massive fan following. People look up to them, but both of them are die-hard fans of late Bollywood actress Sridevi. Kareena once also mentioned that how much she admires the veteran actress in an old video.
As reported by IBTimes, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about her favourite actress, she said, “Oh, I simply love Sridevi. And so does Lolo. She’s superb. She’s superb. I love the way she dances and sings. I can do it almost the same. Everyone says that I dance even better than her.”
Bebo had also revealed that she has watched Sridevi’s film, Mr India, more than 35 times. She said, “You know I’ve seen Mr India and Ram Avtaar five times each.” Even Kareena’s mom, Babita also added, “Oh, Sridevi is a family favourite. Both my kids are crazy about her. I think she’s great too. They never miss any of her films.”
Normally, Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn’t pay tributes to other actors apart from her own sister Karisma Kapoor. However, she couldn’t resist giving a decent tribute to Sridevi when Ekta Kapoor asked her to do so. Bebo performed at the Balaji Awards show.
As per the report, Ekta Kapoor in an old video said, “Sridevi will be present there. Kareena will perform songs like Morni bagamaa bole, Mere haatho mein nau nau chudiyaan hain and Hawa Hawai among many others. She has handpicked and selected the songs herself.”
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in ‘Good Newwz’ starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanj and Kiara Advani. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan‘s Laal Singh Chadha which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.
