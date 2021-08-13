Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the successful stars in Bollywood. Many younger generation actresses like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani look up to her as their idols. But did you know who Bebo considers her idol? It is one of the veteran actresses of Bollywood.

Both Kareena and Karisma Kapoor enjoy a massive fan following. People look up to them, but both of them are die-hard fans of late Bollywood actress Sridevi. Kareena once also mentioned that how much she admires the veteran actress in an old video.

As reported by IBTimes, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about her favourite actress, she said, “Oh, I simply love Sridevi. And so does Lolo. She’s superb. She’s superb. I love the way she dances and sings. I can do it almost the same. Everyone says that I dance even better than her.”