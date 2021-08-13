Advertisement

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood. He is considered to be one of the well-read actors and well-spoken too. His wit and excellent sense of humour made many admire him but he once made a bizarre statement that did not go well with many.

Back in 2009, the superstar was in Delhi to launch management guru Arindam Chaudhuri’s book Discover The Diamond In You when he revealed his desire. He revealed that he wanted to become a p*rn star. Scroll down to know more.

As reported by DNA, Shah Rukh Khan much to the audience’s amusement said, “I always wanted to be porn ‘star’. I am going to work with all the positivity and clarity to be a porn ‘star’.” He also revealed where did this inspiration arise from. Khan said, “I have always been a huge fan of Sylvester Stallone who was a porn star before becoming a Hollywood superstar.”

Meanwhile, King Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller film Pathan. The film will mark his return to the silver screen after his 4-year long hiatus. He will also be seen in Atlee’s next titled ‘Sankee’, wherein south actress Nayanthara will share screen space with him.

The buzz is also that Shah Rukh Khan will also team up with Rajkumar Hirani will a social comedy.

