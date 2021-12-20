Kabir Khan’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015. The film became a huge commercial success and it became one of the best films of Salman Khan. The fans of the superstar were ecstatic when the actor recently revealed that he will be seen playing the innocent Bajrangi soon.

Salman’s statement gave many of his fans expected that the sequel to the 2015 film is underway and fans will get to their favourite superstar on-screen in the same role. Now the filmmaker has opened up about the Dabangg Khan’s announcement. Scroll down.

While Salman Khan has made the announcement filmmaker Kabir Khan feels there is a lot that has to be done when it comes to Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. During a conversation with India Today, he said, “I would like to only speak about 83 right now. That announcement is something that Salman did. Neither the script is written, nor has the idea been formed really. There is literally nothing right now we can talk about.”

This has led to confusion among fans that whether Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is on the cards or not? Well, now only time can reveal the answer to the question.

For the unversed, Salman Khan played the role of the innocent Bajrangi, who crosses the borders to get Munni (Harshali Mehta) back home in Pakistan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Harshali plays the role of a speech-impaired girl from Pakistan who accidentally gets lost in India.

Previously, Salman announced the film during the RRR event. The superstar said that how SS Rajamouli’s father K.V Vijayendra Prasad gave him one of his biggest films hinting at Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. As per Pinkvilla report when Karan Johar asked, “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?” he replied in affirmative.

