Amazon Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, is bringing a New Year treat for its viewers as the service enters the live cricket streaming play, starting 1st January 2022. To mark this occasion and welcome New Zealand Cricket to the Prime Video Family, Manoj Bajpayee, the lead of the most-watched Amazon Original, The Family Man and Sayani Gupta, the star of Amazon Originals, Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please! engaged in an interesting conversation with star cricketers from New Zealand’s men and women’s teams, including Kane Williamson, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.

Through the conversation, Manoj and Sayani, dug further into the teams’ strategy to face Indian women’s and men’s team during their upcoming tours of New Zealand in February and November 2022 respectively. At the same time, the two actors also surprised the cricketers and audiences with their knowledge and love for cricket.

Manoj Bajpayee and Kane Williamson, captain of the New Zealand National Team, also engaged in a fun fireside chat with each other. Being the Family Man, Manoj welcomed Kane into the Prime Video Family, and in true Srikant Tiwari style, also explained who a “minimum guy” is while teaching Kane to say “Don’t be a minimum guy”. Kane revealed the similarities between cricket and Manoj’s immensely popular show, with both featuring a healthy dose of drama and entertainment.

Kane listed Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman as the players he would love to have in his team, should he have one, but upon finding out that Manoj played cricket in school, even offered to have him in his team. Before signing off, and in an interesting turn of events, much to Manoj Bajpayee’s surprise, Kane Williamson mentioned Mirzapur as his favourite show on Amazon Prime Video.

