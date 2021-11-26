Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a massive fan following throughout the world. His films are blockbusters thus making him one of the most bankable stars in the country. He is also well known for not stepping up on the stage to accept awards. However, he once gave up an award for Manoj Bajpayee.

Back in 1998 Ram Gopa Verma’s film Satya was released which became a turning point in Manoj’s acting career. The film was considered a flop at the box office but years later it is considered to be one of the cult films in Indian cinema.

At that time an awards jury decide to give Salman Khan the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ award but the superstar refused to accept the award and gave it away to Manoj Bajpayee for his performance in Satya. The superstar argued that Manoj rightfully deserved the award.

For the unversed, Ram Gopa Verma’s film revolved around the life of the titular character (JD Chakravarthy), an immigrant who comes to Mumbai in search of work and becomes friends with Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj) as they are sucked into the underworld. The song Sapne Mein Milti Hai featuring Manoj and Shefali Shah remains one of the most popular songs from the film. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, the film also starred Urmila Matondkar, Paresh Rawal and Saurabh Shukla.

The Family Man star once told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview. He said, “While I was preparing for the film, I had thought mine was the titular role. But as the story took shape I learned I was to play Bhikhu Mhatre and that Satya was going to someone else.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s film Antim: The Final Truth has been released in theatres. The film is the remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern which was released in 2018.

