Actor Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most-followed celebrities of Bollywood, not just for his versatile skills but also for his wise thoughts. He has often proved that he is the king of wits who is undefeated in any and every argument.

If you are a fan of SRK, you are surely well-versed with his interactive Twitter sessions called #AskSRK, where he responds to a bunch of queries from his followers. These sessions are a major example of how sharp and quick he can be with his comebacks.

There was a time when a certain part of the population questioned Shah Rukh Khan’s s*xuality due to a rumour doing the rounds on social media. When asked about this speculation, the actor made it clear that he is not into anyone, other than his wife Gauri Khan. He also made an amusing Sex and the City reference which instantly grabbed the attention of the crowd.

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, the actor said in the interview, “That’s rubbish. I don’t do men, I don’t do women. I’m happily in love with my wife. Hey, I like that line from Sex and the City “I’m try-s*xual. I try anything that’s s*xual. Okay, I’m try-s*xual. No, hey, cut that out.”

Shah Rukh Khan has often set the records straight whenever he was asked questions about having an affair with his co-workers. According to a report by Reddit, the actor had once flipped on an interviewer who asked him about posing with different actresses for magazine covers.

SRK stressed on how magazines often sensationalize stories without any substance and said, “The minute I pose with a girl for a movie magazine, they’ll put a hideous signature on it. Magazines need sensationalism to sell one more, but I refuse to add to the trash.”

