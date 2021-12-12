2021 has been an interesting year in terms of content. With every passing year, the variety in terms of content is only getting better and bigger. Now, IMDb has released the list of top 10 Indian web series including Aspirants, Dhindora and The Family Man – can you guess the winner? Scroll below to read the scoop.

The buzz around all the top 10 rated series was huge and fans still tweet about them on Twitter all the time.

Let’s take a look at the IMDb top 10 Indian web series of 2021:

1. Aspirants

2. Dhindora

3. The Family Man

4. The Last Hour

5. Sunflower

6. Candy

7. Ray

8. Grahan

9. November Story

10. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Well, this list came as no surprise to us. We knew TVF’s Aspirants would top the list because of its well-balanced and fact-checked entertainment. The series starred Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey in pivotal roles.

While Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora was released recently and is still making noise on social media. His fans are still going gaga over his extraordinary performance in the show.

And well, The Family Man needs no introduction. The Manoj Bajpayee starrer was this year’s biggest and most-awaited release of 2021. The show had some power-packed performances including Samantha Prabhu’s which also marked her OTT debut.

The Last Hour also marked some amazing performances and received praises from all around on social media, followed by Sunil Grover’s Sunflower. Sunil’s comedy skills need no introduction and hence the makers used them brilliantly in their black comedy series.

Which is your favourite from the above-mentioned IMDb top 10 Indian web series of 2021? Tell us in the comments below.

