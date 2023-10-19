The trailer for the second season of the highly anticipated TVF drama Aspirants has finally dropped. The second season follows the events of season one as the audience-favorite trio of Abhilash, Guri, and SK navigate the harrowing challenges of clearing the IAS competitive exam. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the drama series is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The series brings back the stellar cast from the previous season, including Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, and Namita Dubey.

Switching between past and present, the dual narrative showcased in the trailer promises an exciting new season. With double the challenges, the three IAS aspirants come closer to the end of their back-breaking journey alongside senior aspirant Sandeep Bhaiyya, who faces struggles of his own. Abhilash, who has become an IAS officer, tries to balance the lines of right and wrong at work while hoping to keep his cherished friendships afloat. As love, career, friendship, ambition, and dreams are all put in line, the trio of Abhilash, SK, and Guri need to be stronger than ever to navigate between pre-mains and life.

“Aspirants season 2 is not just a continuation of an incredible journey but proof of the unwavering spirit of determination and resilience. I am delighted to be back as Abhilash, a character that challenges me as an actor every time I get into the skin of it. This season, we explore the lives of those chasing their dreams, facing new challenges head-on while embarking on a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and inspiration”, said actor Naveen Kasturia.

Speaking about what season 2 entails, Apoorv Singh Karki, director of the show, says, “Aspirants 2 takes the characters forward, dives deep within the world of UPSC prep. In addition, it reveals the ground reality of doing an administrative job. What is the real battlefield? Is it the prep or is it the posting? We were overwhelmed by season one’s success. We hope season 2 brings much love from the people. TVF is a master in creating universes. Aspirants is one such beautiful world we are all proud of”.

“This season is an exciting journey that reveals the raw realities, joys, and heartaches of those aspiring to make their mark. The expedition continues, and this time, it’s about pushing boundaries and embracing the power of self-belief. I am happy that our labor of love, Aspirants, will now be streaming on Prime Video. It gives us a chance to reach a wide range of audience globally”, commented actor Sunny Hinduja.

“Aspirants as a show has been a milestone in my acting career, and the character of Guri is very special to me. The latest season delves deep into the complexities of ambition, sacrifice, and the pursuit of success. Be prepared for a gripping narrative that will take you on an emotional ride of dreams in Aspirants Season 2”, said actor Shivankit Singh Parihar.

“Aspirants is a show that is not only very close to my heart but also holds a special place for millions of people across the country. I am excited to be back for season two, especially after season 1 and SK Sir ki Class received such admiration from the audiences. It will be exciting to see how audiences react to the journey of the characters, and I hope the new season is everything they hoped for!” said actor Abhilash Thapliyal.

“Some characters hit a chord so deep in you that it is impossible to forget them, even after you’ve carried on with other roles. Dhairya is a girl who has so much love, ambition and determination in her that she truly is a force to be reckoned with. It was an absolute delight to play her once again, and I hope we keep bringing on new seasons for this phenomenal show”, added actor Namita Dubey.

Aspirants Season 2 will premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on October 25 on Amazon Prime India.

