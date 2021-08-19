Advertisement

A lot of Bollywood actresses go through the stigma of ‘body-shaming’ and often share their stories of dealing with the pressure of being born with ‘perfect’ bodies. TVF Tripling actress Maanvi Gagroo has time and again spoken about this issue and how she has dealt with the pressure of fitting into the ‘box’ all the time.

Leading Bollywood ladies including Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha have all spoken about the issue in the past and have encouraged their fans to embrace the real ‘you’ and accept yourself as you’re.

Talking about rejections with SpotboyE, Maanvi Gagroo said, “Surprisingly, I have never faced rejections for work. I remember a lot of my casting directors would keep telling me that we don’t know where to fit you. You are not skinny enough to be a heroine but you are not fat enough to be a fat girl, you are somewhere in the middle. And, I would always joke with them saying that yes because I am normal. This is what normal people are like, someday they look thin, someday they feel fat so it’s like that.”

Although Maanvi Gagroo is conscious about one thing and that is her smile. Talking about it, she said, “But, I am conscious of my smile. And, if someone says something about my smile then I really feel upset about it. And, then I realise that it’s actually coming from me, samne wala toh kuch bi bol ke chala jayga, they may say many things. Someone will comment on your hair, someone on your skin and so on. But, if you yourself are confident about yourself, then it really doesn’t matter. If someone thinks your skin is dark or a plum figure is bad, then it’s their problem, their insecurities not yours. Go and dump it on someone else.”

Maanvi Gagroo will be next seen in the anthology ‘Khaali Peeli Tales’ and is busy promoting the same.

