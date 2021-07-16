Netflix recently announced its one of a kind, never seen before anthology – Navarasa consisting of nine different stories that talk about the nine human emotions we experience. This Tamil anthology is bound to be a full package as the viewers are taken on a journey of experiencing the nine rasas of love, laughter, anger, compassion, courage, fear, disgust, wonder, and peace.

The characters of the film are built in such a way that their arc defines the storyline, adding in so much more quality to the storytelling process. Navarasa has some unique female characters in the stories, as below:

Revathy as “Savitri” in Edhiri (Compassion): Playing the role of Savitri, Revathy’s character is constantly transforming and developing with each scene making the audience want to see more. Savithri is a pious woman who is conflicted between her grief and morality and over the course of the film she is forced to make a difficult choice.

Parvathy as “Wahida” in Inmai (Fear): Parvathy, known for her path breaking roles in Indian cinema that attract a global audience, plays a middle aged woman from a humble background who is married to a wealthy, terminally ill man only to inherit his fortune. What follows is only a series of events that question her actions as she learns the multiple truths that revolve around her life.

Prayaga Rose Martin as “Nethra” in Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru (Love): A talented singer who is a realist and believes in standing up for what she feels is right, Nethra is a character that everyone will resonate with as she embarks on a journey to get what she wants!

Aditi Balan as “Bhagyalakshmi” in Payasam (Disgust): Recently widowed at a young age, Bhagyalakshmi faces multiple challenges as the society subjects her to unpleasant treatment. Facing all this with a positive attitude her character instills a sense of inspiration in you as your eyes tear up with her determination and the smile she carries, so effortlessly!

Rohini as “Vaalamba ” in Paayasam (Disgust): Rohini plays the role of Vaalamba in Paayasam. She acts as the late wife of Samanadhu and is his conscience and moral guide. Her character portrays the epitome of support as she continues to make judgements of the rights and the wrongs

Rithivika as “Anbukarasi” in Roudhram (Anger): The character of Anbukarasi is played by Rithivika who is known for her performance in Pa. Ranjith’s Madras. She plays Arul’s sister who is a studious girl motivated to make a good dignified life for herself and sets a high standard of achievement

Anjali as “Muthulakshmi” in Thunindha Pin (Courage): The earnest and innocent wife of the ‘missing’ Vetri who loves him to eternity is played by Anjali who is known for her performance-oriented roles. She waits with determination for his return back after his mission.

Remya Nambisan as “Lakshmi” in Summer of 92 (Laughter): Remya Nambeesan who has starred in over 60 films as a child artist plays a strong character in Summer of 92. She plays a good hearted teacher who tries to look at the best in students, and has great love for dogs

Bringing together some of the best actors, directors and technicians from the entire Tamil industry, Navarasa is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 6, 2021 reaching out to 190 countries at once. From the heartwarming feeling of love to the irritating feeling of disgust, the film will make you experience a series of emotions, all at once. The film features a stellar line up of actors such as Suriya, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathy, Parvathy, Rohini, Adithi Balan Riythvika, Prakash Raj, Siddharth, Atharva, Prasanna among others and is produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan.

