Samantha Akkineni, who recently made her digital debut with The Family Man 2, is all set to essay a larger-than-life role in her upcoming Telugu movie Shaakuntalam. However, the interesting news is that the stylish star of Tollywood, Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha is grabbing all the attention now for it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, three generations of the Allu family have already made a mark in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun and his father Allu Aravind are taking forward the legacy built by the patriarch Allu Ramalingaiah. Now the Telugu superstar’s daughter is all set to make her debut.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun proudly announced on Twitter that his daughter, Arha will be making her acting debut in Tollywood. She will be essaying the role of Prince Bharat in Samantha‘s upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. It is a period film helmed by Gunasekhar of Rudhramadevi fame.

The Telugu superstar also thanked the director and producer Neelima for giving his daughter a golden opportunity. Allu Arjun wrote, “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut. I had an altogether different journey with @samantharuthprabhuoffl and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam (Sic).”

A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut . pic.twitter.com/iPfXQaqJCk — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

Four-year-old Allu Arha is already a star on social media. His father Allu Arjun and mother Allu Sneha Reddy has been sharing adorable pictures and videos of the little one on Instagram. Lately, she has been doing a lot of photoshoots and now she has found a perfect launchpad for her career.

Allu Arjun in a follow-up tweet wrote that he’s happy to see Arha sharing screen space with Samantha Akkineni. Sarrainodu actor wrote, “I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam (sic).”

I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

Samantha Akkineni‘s film Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama based on the life of Shakuntala and King Dushyanta of the Puru Dynasty. While the actress will be essaying the titular role, Aditi Balan, Dev Mohan and Mohan Babu will also seen playing important role in the film.

Must Read: RRR Making Video: SS Rajamouli Has Created The Biggest Ever Magnum Opus In India & Here’s The Ultimate Proof

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube