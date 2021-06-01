If you haven’t heard about her, you’ve certainly been living under a rock. Well, we’re talking about the scintillating Samantha Akkineni, who’s one of the most established actresses in the Tamil and Telugu industry. With her good looks, her stellar acting skills, impeccable screen presence and unmatched versatility she has won hearts down South. Her wish of playing a role in a mainstream Hindi title is finally coming true as she is all set to make her digital debut with the new season of The Family Man. While we can’t wait to see her portray the role of Srikant Tiwari’s arch nemesis Raji, in the new season, here are 5 interesting facts about her…

Advertisement

A humanitarian at heart

Along with being a great artist, Samantha also runs an NGO which she started in 2012. The non-governmental organization is called Pratyusha Support that provides support to women and children. Samantha Akkineni believes in humanity and is doing her bit to make the society a better place. Along with providing aid to her NGO, she also provides aid to other NGOs for women and children as well as helping those NGOs that focus on welfare for the street animals.

The zeal to learn and give her 100%

Advertisement

Samantha’s character in the new season of The Family Man is named Raji, who besides playing Srikant’s opponent, works in a garment factory. To showcase and make the role as realistic as possible, she actually learnt the art of weaving in a real garment factory and took aid from the workers to ace her role.

Underwent intense physical training

Samantha Akkineni went through intense and rigorous physical training and transformation to portray the role of Raji, as realistically as possible. She did hours of physical training every day and literally invested her blood and sweat for this character in the series.

A method actor

To understand and try to be as true to the character of Raji, Samantha did intense research on how she wanted the character to look on the screen. She locked herself in a room for three days and watched multiple documentaries to get under the skin of Raji.

Her debut on OTT as well doing action scenes

Samantha Akkineni’s digital debut in The Family Man will see her in a totally new avatar. This is her first deglamorized role where she is doing hardcore action stunts and is tough enough to save herself and fight back with her enemy. For the first time in Samantha’s acting career, we will see her holding a gun.

Watch Samantha Akkineni in the new season of The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video from 4th June.

Must Read: Judge Vishal Dadlani Bids Goodbye To Indian Idol 12? Here’s The Truth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube