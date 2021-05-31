With the second season of the Amazon Prime Video Original series, The Family Man just a few days away from release, its lead stars, Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni compete against each other in a fun ‘What Are We Eating Challenge.’

With blindfolds on and yummy dishes in front of them, they have to guess the dish they eat but can you guess who wins?

From Uttapam to Raw carrots and Baingan Choka, Mysore Pak, Gujarati Khandvi and whatnot, Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni battle it out to guess the dishes right which will make your mouth water and give you pangs of hunger.

The director-duo Raj and DK are back with a new season of the show, which will keep you hooked on this espionage series.

The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priya Mani, Samantha Akkineni and Sharib Hashmi among others will begin streaming on June 4, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Previously, Manoj Bajpayee opened up most talked-about rumours was regarding the final cut. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, he said, “Family Man has never been a controversial show, even the first season. It talks about a common person, a common duty-bound person. How he struggles every day to find a balance between his duty and his job and his duty and his family and both of them are very demanding. So, there’s no controversy in it. The entire series people have seen and the fact that they have been waiting for so long, it’s because they’ve not only found it entertaining but also quite relatable.”

He also said, “So somewhere the success lies in a common man finding relatability with the series and the protagonist. So, controversy is not our focus at all, telling a good story has always been our focus.”

