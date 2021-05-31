The much-awaited trailer of Vidya Balan starrer, ‘Sherni’ is all set to hit floors on June 2nd. To announce the trailer release date, Amazon Prime Video released an intense teaser today with Vidya Balan combing through the dense jungle.

Taking to their social media, Amazon Prime video talking about Sherni shares, “No matter what, she will do the right thing! Trailer out, June 2.

Meet #SherniOnPrime, June 2021. @vidya_balan #AmitMasurkar #BhushanKumar @vikramixm @ShikhaaSharma03 @AasthaTiku @Abundantia_Ent @TSeries”

Vidya Balan also shares, “A tigress always knows the way!

Ready to hear the # Sherni roar? Here’s the Official Teaser. Trailer out, June 2.

Meet #SherniOnPrime, June 2021.

@PrimeVideoIN @tseriesfilms @TSeries @Abundantia_Ent @vikramix @ShikhaaSharma03 @AasthaTiku #AmitMasurkar #BhushanKumar”

Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, the Amazon Original Movie is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar known for the critically-acclaimed film ‘Newton’. How excited are you for Sherni starring Vidya Balan? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

