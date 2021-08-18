Advertisement

American actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who is well known for her roles in A Different World, The Nutty Professor, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, has inked a tattoo on her arm. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas also reacted to it.

The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram recently and showed off her tattoo featuring Sita from the agni pariksha episode of the Ramayana. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on the floor in a green tracksuit as she posed with her arm extended towards the camera.

Sharing the picture, Jada Pinkett Smith wrote, “I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now! Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin.” Take a look at the pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Advertisement

Soon after Will Smith’s wife shared the picture on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to it by leaving a comment, “Beautiful. Jai mata di” followed by a heart-eye emoji. Actor Oghenekaro Itene, Musician Jahnavi Harrison, Singer Jade Novah and Author and podcast host Jay Shetty also shared their reactions to the art. The latest tattoo is an extension of artwork she got inked during an episode of Red Table Talk with Willow and mom Adrienne Banfield.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was announced as the chairperson of the Jio MAMI Film Festival. The development comes after Deepika Padukone stepped down from the position four months ago. Priyanka also wrote about her new job. She wrote, “I’ve hit the road running… with ideas, thoughts and plans on reimagining the festival to find its rightful place in a world that has changed so much in such a short time…I have always been a huge supporter and believer in films from across India and together, we hope to create a strong platform to showcase Indian cinema to the world.”

Must Read: Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel Starrer To Hit Big Screens In 2023, Release Date Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube