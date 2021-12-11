Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi is over the moon right now. He is all set to wed his daughter Niyati Joshi today. Koimoi was the first to inform you about the special occasion along with the invitees and the venue. Scroll below for some special moments from the pre-wedding festivities.

As we informed earlier, Dilip is blessed with two children – son Ritwik Joshi and daughter Niyati Joshi. The actor is all geared up to tie the knot of his daughter today. We hear that the groom is an NRI.

A lot of pictures and videos are going viral from the pre-wedding festivities. Now, in the latest video, Dilip Joshi could be seen jamming to the tunes of Dhina Dhin Ta with musician Naitik Nagda. The other attendees at the wedding are totally enjoying the scenario.

Check out the viral video ft Dilip Joshi below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, our source has previously revealed that the entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team has been invited for the auspicious occasion. Many old members including Disha Vakani has been invited too but our Dayaben won’t make it.

Sunayana Fozdar, Asit Kumarr Modi, Munmun Dutta amongst others will be seen attending Niyati’s D Day today!

“Disha is fond of Dilipji but she politely refused to be a part of the star-studded affair. However, she has sent lots of love and blessings to his daughter. She may personally got visit them but she’s done being part of anything related to showbiz. The rest of the TMKOC team is more than excited to be a part of the affair.”

