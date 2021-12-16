Karan Johar is known for hosting lavish parties and introducing young talents but he often finds himself amid controversies. However, recently, when Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan were tested COVID positive after attending an intimate dinner party at KJo’s house, many gave his home the tag of Covid hotspot which irked the filmmaker.

However, yesterday when his negative reports came out the filmmaker slammed every media report. He even clarified that it was just a dinner and not a big party that the actresses attended at his place.

Meanwhile, the latest reports by Bollywood Hungama claims that Karan Johar will be following a strict rule. From now onwards, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helmer won’t be hosting any parties, dinners or get together at his place as he doesn’t want to risk his family’s life.

A source close to Karan Johar told the media portal, “Karan has an ageing mother and two little children at home. So far his loved ones have escaped the virus. But who knows about the future? He won’t risk it at all.”

Recently, when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora were tested COVID positive after attending an intimate dinner at Karan’s house, many media houses went on to tag his place as the COVID hotspot.

Although the filmmaker didn’t respond at the time, yesterday when Karan Johar’s tested negative, the producer sent out a statement through his Instagram story which reads, “My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them.”

While taking a dig at the media, Karan wrote, “To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a ‘party’ and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no ‘hotspot’ of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all.”

