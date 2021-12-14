Karan Johar has always been a vocal celebrity especially when it comes to social media platforms. His talk show Koffee With Karan is an example of how well he understands the industry and it is one of his many qualities that resonate well with the fans. In the year 2013, he had indulged in a massive Twitter war with director Ram Gopal Varma which left the internet with polarizing views.

Advertisement

KJo has lately been in the news as his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 20 years since its release in 2001. The cast of the film has been celebrating the special occasion through numerous Instagram videos and posts, recreating iconic scenes from the family drama. He has also been working on his next directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is expected to hit the theatres in 2022.

The Twitter feud kicked off when Ram Gopal Varma decided to crack a joke on Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the year. He mocked the title of the movie and said, “If someone takes off from Karan Johar’s Student of the year and makes Teacher of the year it will become the Disaster of the year”

If someone takes off from Karan johar's Student of the year and makes Teacher of the year it will become the Disaster of the year — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 5, 2013

Advertisement

Karan Johar did not take the joke too well and was quick to hit back at the director without beating around the bush. He highlighted RGV’s box office failure and said, “@RGVzoomin ….Disaster of the year is your territory Ramu…no one can ever replace the comfortable place you have made for yourself there.”

@RGVzoomin ….Disaster of the year is your territory Ramu…no one can ever replace the comfortable place you have made for yourself there. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2013

In a follow-up tweet, Ram Gopal Varma further clarified that the tweet was to actually compliment him and not the other way around. “@karanjohar hey karan my tweet was in a series I put on teachers day nd that tweet was about some1 taking off from u meaning it a compliment.”, he said.

@karanjohar hey karan my tweet was in a series I put on teachers day nd that tweet was about some1 taking off from u meaning it a compliment — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 5, 2013

Fans were quite confused with the situation as some believed that Ram Gopal Varma only made the joke in good faith while others called him out for his poor choice of words. Karan Johar also faced some criticism from internet users.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Wedding: Salman Khan’s Range Rover To Ranbir Kapoor’s Diamond Necklace, Here’s The List Of Gifts Given To The Newlyweds!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube