The Covid-19 threat is once again back but this time with a much deadlier variant of it called Omicron. The spread of it has slowly started to rise across the country. Well, it looks like the virus has now entered the B-town industry, as just recently it was reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan and her close friend Amrita Arora have tested Covid-19 positive! Talking about the same Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar has something to say to Bollywood and its members.

Read on to know what Mumbai’s Mayor has to say to the Hindi industry celebrities.

Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan who just recently tested positive for the virus were said to have attended a party at Grand Hyatt hotel along with other celebs too. Talking about the same, Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar wants to know the reason these celebs are carefree amidst the pandemic and that why no strict action is being taken against them.

While speaking to the reporters and referring to Kareena Kapoor Khan and her Covid positive news, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “Kareena has two kids at home. It does not suit well to act carefree when the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended. We have contacted the Grand Hyatt Hotel where a party was held and Kareena attended it. We are tracing others who were present there.”

The mayor further said, “I can understand if some teenagers were present at such a party. It is their age and they like to enjoy it, but people should take utmost precautions. Those who are in the limelight, why don’t they fear COVID-19?.” Talking about strict action being taken against the celebs for flouting the Covid norms, she further questioned by saying, “why should we not take strict action against such people as per the pandemic rule book?.”

Mayor Kishori Pednekar had also stated that the BMC staff had also contacted the physician of Kareena and Amrita. She claimed that both the actresses are under home quarantine. She also explained that the new variant of the virus has posed some challenges, and has appealed people to adhere to the Covid-19 norms.

Meanwhile, other than Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, it was also reported that Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan have also tested positive for Covid-19 later on.

