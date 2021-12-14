Bollywood’s handsome hunk John Abraham is known for his remarkable acting skills in many of his films. The actor who is started his Bollywood venture with his debut film Jism is now loved by millions of his fans. The actor alone has 9.7 million fans following him on Instagram. However, something weird happened with his Instagram handle, just three days before his Birthday.

John Abraham, who will soon turn 49 in just three more days, has now deleted all his posts from his Instagram account as well. The actor has also removed his profile picture too. Yes, you have read that completely right!

Well, the exact reason or any explanation is not out yet, however many people are speculating that John Abraham’s account has been hacked and that the hackers are behind this sudden change in his account.

If this is true, then we hope that the actor gets a hold of his account as soon as possible!

Meanwhile, John was recently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of his recent release. In the show John was seen explaining how a heart attack takes place in the human body, he explained it with an oil and water analogy. However, his scientific explanation left all the viewers confused and they slammed the actor for his bogus explanation on social media.

Was that the reason behind deleting all his posts, or was it truly some hackers involved? Hope his fans get some clarity soon from the actor himself!

On the professional front, John Abraham is all set to star alongside Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Pathan. It’s said that after a long halt, the shooting has resumed with SRK returning on the sets. Other than this, John who was last seen in his recent release Satyameva Jayate 2, will also be seen in his upcoming action-buster film Attack alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

