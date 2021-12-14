COVID has its own variants leaving us all further scared. Experts have already predicted the third phase of the pandemic in January. Bollywood is witnessing a rise in cases too. It was yesterday revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan has tested positive. Father Randhir Kapoor is now breaking his silence on it all.

Advertisement

Rumours were rife early afternoon that Bebo has tested positive and so has Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora. It is being said that the duo contracted the virus during a ‘private dinner.’

Advertisement

Father Randhir Kapoor is now updating the fans on how Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing! He told TOI, “Kareena had mild fever and body ache on Sunday and hence she underwent the test. But she is absolutely fine now. Doctors are taking good care of her.”

When asked about kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor added, “She is currently in home quarantine so I told her to send the kids to my place, but she said that Taimur and Jeh can stay with her. She is fit and fine so it will be okay.”

It was last evening that Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed the news of being COVID positive. She took to her Instagram and wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood wives Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor have also tested positive.

We hope all of these divas get well soon at the earliest.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Reportedly Confirms That Con-Man Sukesh Chandrashekhar Was Sending Funds To Her Family – Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube