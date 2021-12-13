Finally, Harnaaz Sandhu has brought back the title of Miss Universe to India after 21 years and it’s a day of joy everywhere. In her journey to become Miss Universe, Harnaaz gave a lot of brilliant answers, but there was one particular moment in the competition that made her fans believe that it was the reason behind her victory.

Let’s check what happened in the competition.

Harnaaz Sandhu was winning hearts with her answers after giving an amazing and influential message on the subject of climate change. She was also able to send out a message to the youth to accept their uniqueness and to speak about important issues in the world. But the thing that might have turned a lot of heads towards her was the Meow she did during the semi-final round.

When Harnaaz Sandhu was called upon the stage after she was announced for the semi-finals, host Steve Harvey asked the 21-year-old about her hobby of mimicking animals. On agreeing to it, Steve then went on to ask Sandhu to do a particular mimicking.

Harnaaz at first claimed that she couldn’t believe that she had to do an animal impression on the stage, but later said that cats are her favourite animals so she’ll be impersonating a cat. After saying so, she gave her best cat impersonation which was followed by a huge round of applause from the audience.

This amazing moment has gone viral the moment it entered the internet. Fans have been uploading this moment on all social media platforms making it the moment that made Harnaaz win the Miss Universe title.

It is to be noted that the 21-year-old is the 3rd diva to earn this prestigious title after Lara Dutta, who won the title in 2000, and Sushmita Sen, who won her title back in 1994

Fans took it to social media platforms to state their reaction to Harnaaz Sandhu’s Meow scene. Check them out below:

THEYRE MAKING THIS POOR GIRL MEOW ON STAGE AT MISS UNIVERSE India I am so sorry — grace 🎤🐇 (@HS3atmidn1ght) December 13, 2021

That was so horrible and unfair. Steve could have done better. — Carlos Melendez (@Melendezphoto) December 13, 2021

