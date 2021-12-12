Esha Gupta is known for her oomph factor and it’s one thing no one can ever take away from her. She may not be a constant on the big screens but is constantly making noise over her fashion avatars! The beauty recently pulled off a pantsuit look and went braless for it. Netizens are comparing her to Rihanna and below are all the details you need!

The entire world is currently going gaga over Formula 1. Many actors from showbiz are enjoying the racing season and are elated to be a part of it. Esha too attended one of the events in the UAE and even shared a picture with Carlos Sainz from the team Scuderia Ferrari.

In the latest post, Esha Gupta flaunted her look from the F1 event. She could be seen sitting on a couch as she flaunted her hourglass figure. The beauty donned a brown pantsuit and went braless under it. She completed her look with a necklace, a couple of rings and a croco sling bag.

Other pictures in the string left fans mind-boggled as it revealed her cleav*age to a certain extent. One cannot deny the fact that Esha Gupta looks BOMB, no matter what she wears! And these pictures from the stadium are just another set of proof.

Netizens went gaga and hailed Esha’s oomph factor in the comments section. Many even compared her to the singing sensation Rihanna.

A user wrote, “Aaj didi @rihannaofficlal bani hai”

Another wrote, “2nd pic damn Rihanna”

“You are looking so gorgeous,” a fan wrote.

“Style bomb,” a user wrote.

Another commented, “S*xy”

Check out the look carried by Esha Gupta below:

