Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan often give details about their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. And we already know how popular these two-star kids are. From paps to fans, they just can’t get enough of these two cuties. In a recent interview, mommy Kareena revealed how Taimur reacted when she asked him to ‘chill out’ on a holiday and we can’t handle his cute answer already. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Taimur is turning five next month and Jeh is just nine months old and they are already a social media star.

In a conversation with Tweak India, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her son Taimur ‘doesn’t sit for a minute’ throughout the day and is super active. Kareena also added that he keeps running all around the house all day long.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “It’s not like I am a football player or anything, but I love my walk, my run, my yoga. The kids are anyway super active. In fact, Taimur just doesn’t sit down. He starts from the minute he wakes up to the minute he is in bed. Right now, we are in Pataudi, so there is so much space for him to run around. You know, it’s so green and all the trees… From climbing trees to running around, he doesn’t sit for a minute.”

The actress added, “It’s really tiring. I keep telling him, ‘Why don’t you chill out? Sometimes you have to chill also.’ He has fired me back and said, ‘I am on holiday, I am not here to chill.’ So, according to him, a holiday is being active. In his mind, I mean he is four-and-a-half years old, he just has to be active. Bam-bam, that’s it!”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

