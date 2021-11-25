Zee Studios backed series Dharavi Bank, which stars Vivek Oberoi and Suniel Shetty, lands in trouble. The shooting of the series, which is being held at Film City in suburban Goregaon, came to a halt after 300 daily wage workers staged a strike and stopped working.

Advertisement

The latest report claimed that daily wage workers halted work on the OTT show following unpaid dues of a month. The show will stream on MX player.

Advertisement

Now as per a Bollywood Hungama report, Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said that the workers were building the set of the Zee Studios backed series Dharavi Bank. The work came to a halt on Tuesday afternoon after more than 50 Lakh n unpaid dues are yet to be cleared by the production house, claimed Dubey.

Dubey said, “Nearly 300 workers are suffering due to an issue between the art director and the production house, Zee Studios. The workers haven’t been paid for almost a month now and finally stopped working yesterday. When I spoke to the production house, the representative informed me that they got the bill (from the art director) only yesterday, so they won’t be able to immediately transfer the money to the workers. The estimated pending payment is more than Rs 50 lakhs.”

For the unversed, workers are part of the Film Studios Setting and Allied Majdoor Union. Previously the workers received payments through the Union but now they are to be paid directly by the production house as per the guidelines. Ashok Dubey said, “But as per the trade union guidelines, the workers are now required to be paid directly, which sometimes causes the issue. “Production houses don’t have their details, account number… The workers also keep changing. This is a big set, so it came out in the open otherwise workers are facing these problems regularly.”

Dubey further clarified that Zee Studios has assured that the payment will be made to the workers however there would be some delay. “The production house said, since they don’t have details of all workers, they might directly pay the union, which then will transfer the funds. They aren’t denying that they won’t pay,” he added. On the other hand, Zee Studios spokesperson claimes that there is “no question of payment delays”.

“The fact that there wasn’t any discipline of documentation from the crew employed. We actually raised the issues to the union and have told them to step in to close this issue. The pay-outs aren’t held up due to any wilful delay from Zee Studios,” the statement read.

Must Read: Aanand L Rai Breaks Silence On Trolls Over Age Difference Between Sara Ali Khan & Akshay Kumar: “We Have A Habit Of Judging People”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube