Shah Rukh Khan has given a lot to the entertainment industry and in return, he has earned respect, love and compassion from his fans. At every point in time, the King of Bollywood has faced major hurdles in his life; similarly, there was a time when SRK received threat calls from gangsters Abu Salem and Chota Shakeel, among others.

In the past, Bollywood was heavily influenced by the underworld and things happened under the pressure of gangsters.

Anupama Chopra, who is currently a prominent film critic, had earlier released a book titled, The King of Bollywood. In the biographical book, she wrote about the time when Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for Dil Toh Pagal hai and he received a call from Abu Salem. As the superstar picked up the call and asked, “Who’s this?” Abu started abusing him.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan kept his cool and replied to Abu Salem very calmly. The gangster wanted the Swades actor to work in a film which was being made by his producer friend who was a Muslim, but the actor refused to work on that film.

The gangster debated that he should show some support towards his community but the Dilwale actor claimed that he’s already working with Muslim producers such as Mansoor Khan, Abbas-Mustan and Aziz Mirza.

However, Abu Salem became furious and started hurling abuses at Shah Rukh Khan for rejecting the offer. He even went on to threaten the Badshah actor. After listening to his abuses, SRK replied, “I don’t tell you who to shoot, so don’t tell me which film to do.”

Reportedly, the incident escalated so much so that King Khan was provided security by the Mumbai Police. In Anupama Chopra’s book, The King of Bollywood, SRK described the phase as ‘depressing and scary.’

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his big-screen comeback with YRF’s Pathan, he’s also shooting for Atlee Kumar’s untitled action thriller with Nayanthara, Sanaya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and others. The superstar has even signed a Rajkummar Hirani film about ‘Donkey Flight.’

