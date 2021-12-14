Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9 at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort, Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. The two took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the ceremony. While the pictures are still going viral, the latest report reveals a list of the expensive wedding gifts that the newly married couple received from the Bollywood biggies.

VicKat wedding is one of the most expensive weddings in the tinsel town this year. Needless to say, the wedding has also become the talk of the town following the intense media coverage. The couple had kept their wedding under wraps and only confirmed their relationship after exchanging wedding vows in Jodhpur.

Now as per Bollywood Life report, Katrina Kaif’s rumoured ex-boyfriend Salman Khan had gifted the couple with a Range Rover worth Rs. 3 crore. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, gave a diamond necklace worth Rs. 2.7 crores to her.

Katrina Kaif’s Jee Le Zaara co-star Alia Bhatt reportedly gifted the couple a perfume basket that is worth lakhs of rupees. Anushka Sharma gave diamond earrings worth Rs. 6.4 lakhs to the Sooryavanshi actress. King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan had reportedly gifted the newly married couple an expensive painting which is worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

Hrithik Roshan apparently gifted Vicky Kaushal a superbike, BMW G310 R, worth Rs. 3 lakhs at his wedding. Taapsee Pannu gave a platinum bracelet as a wedding gift to Vicky worth Rs. 1.4 lakhs. Groom Vicky gave his wife Katrina Kaif a diamond ring worth Rs. 1.3 crores.

On the other hand, Katrina gave her husband an apartment in Mumbai reportedly worth Rs. 15 crores as a gift to him. While the gifts seem too extravagant, there is no official confirmation as to whether the stars actually gave the reported gifts to the bride and groom.

So what do you think about the expensive gifts these Bollywood stars gave to the newly married couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif? Let us know in the comments.

