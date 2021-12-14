Bollywood’s loved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9th. Their wedding pictures are going viral on social media. The two look beautiful and super happy in those pictures.

Katrina and Vicky’s dating life has been a hush-hush affair, much like their wedding ceremonies. They managed to keep it under wraps until the last minute. However, the latest report claims that the Sardar Udham actor had a tough time convincing the Sooryavanshi actress for marriage? Scroll down to know more.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s affair began in 2019. Within two months of their dating, the Uri actor decided that Katrina is the woman of his life but the actress wasn’t convinced. Rediff.com report quoted a source close to the actress, “It was all so sudden… their meeting, courtship, romance, marriage. Vicky decided with two months of their relationship that she was the woman he wanted to spend his life with. Katrina was less sure. She was still hurting from the wounds of her previous break-up. She liked Vicky, but she needed time.”

The source further added, “He pursued her until she said yes to marriage. But she put forward one precondition. He had to give her family, her mother and siblings, the same love and respect he gives her.”

Now Katrina Kaif is very happy to see that Vicky Kaushal gels with her siblings very well. The friend reveals, “Before the wedding, they hadn’t even met Vicky Kaushal. Now, it’s like they’ve known him all their life.”

Meanwhile, the recently married couple are on honeymoon and will return to the city today. The two then will return to their respective film sets and get back to work. Reports claim that Katrina will resume the shoot for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

