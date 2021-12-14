The wedding festivities of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif aren’t over yet! After a big fat Indian wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, the duo is gearing up for a grand reception in Mumbai. The invites have already been sent and a glimpse of the same went viral on social media. Hrithik Roshan to Kangana Ranaut, check out the complete guest list below.

The exact date of the wedding reception has not yet been revealed. However, it was recently that Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of the hamper that was sent to her. It included ‘ghee ke laddoo’ and the actress was elated. Now it remains unknown whether that was an invite for reception or not!

The wedding ceremony was really intimate and included only close family and friends. Among the celebrities, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and his wife, Sharvari were amongst the rare ones who were invited to be a part of the big day. But don’t you want to know who all Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal invited for their wedding reception?

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Katrina Kaif has invited her good friend Sidharth Malhotra but his girlfriend Kiara Advani is not a part of the guest list. Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar are Rohit Shetty who have been sent the invitations.

Vicky Kaushal has also sent out invitations to his good friends, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Meghna Gulzar.

The wedding reception is undoubtedly going to be a star-studded affair. Isn’t it?

Kat and Vicky tied the knot on 9th December. The duo has been sharing glimpses of their wedding festivities starting from sangeet to the pheras.

