Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s ties the knot last week – December 9. Over the last couple of days, the actress, designer and others have been sharing pictures from the wedding as well as pre-wedding festivities on social media. The latest pre-wedding pictures making their way to Instagram is the perfect blend of a love story and fairy tale.

The latest pics show the Bharat actress dressed in a saree paired with a trailing veil in pastel hues. While her saree is winning the hearts of all fashionistas, the looks Katrina and Vicky share are actually what’s making us check them out again and again.

Sharing a series of pictures from her and Vicky Kaushal’s pre-wedding festivities, Katrina Kaif captioned it, “To love, honor and cherish” along with a white heart.

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee took to social media and shared some details on Katrina Kaif’s ensemble. The designer’s stated that Katrina paid tribute to her mother’s British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities. Sharing pictures of the same on social media, they captioned the post, “Sabyasachi conceptualised and created a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil.”

Further talking about Katrina Kaif attire, their page wrote, “ilhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal and liberally sprinkled with semi precious gems and crystals.” They also added, “The ensemble took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft.” They also noted that the actress paired the sari with a statement uncut diamond choker – with opals and pale Russian emeralds, and matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s attire, the designer’s Instagram page stated, “The groom @vickykaushal09 wears a Bangalore silk embroidered sherwani and matching churidar with Sabyasachi gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons and custom made juttis by @sabyasachiaccessories”

What do you have to say about Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal latest pre-wedding pictures? Let us know in the comments below.

