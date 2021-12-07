Pushpa Trailer Is Out! Netizens Are Impressed With Allu Arjun's Raw & Intense Look; Read On
Pushpa Trailer Is Out! Netizens Are Impressed With Allu Arjun’s Raw & Intense Look(Pic Credit: Youtube/Goldmines)

Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has been in making a lot of buzz for the past few weeks. It is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. The makers have finally dropped the teaser of the film and netizens are in awe of it. Scroll down to know more.

After keeping the fans waiting for long, the trailer of the Telugu film is finally out. As expected the trailer has all the elements that entice excitement among the fans. The trailer seemed raw, deep, and follows a novel style that appears to be a far cry from typical big hero masala films.

Superstar Allu Arjun is in never before seen avatar. His accent and dialogue delivery are all, unlike anything he’s ever done before. He plays the role of a woodcutter Pushpa Raj and can be seen fighting through all the rivals. however, he knows when to have fun amid all the chaos. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen performing a special dance performance in the film.

The trailer of Pushpa: The Rise promises a stunning visual experience for the viewers. It showcases the natives of the forests and the greedy men with powers that can bend the system to their will. Fans also get a glimpse of antagonist Fahadh Faasil, who makes his Telugu debut with the film, for a few seconds.

As soon as the trailer was released, many fans and followers thronged to Twitter to share their reviews. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Helmed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise is slated for a theatrical release on 17 December 2021 in Telugu and it will also be dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The film’s score has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography has been taken care of by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek.

