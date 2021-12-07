Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has been in making a lot of buzz for the past few weeks. It is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. The makers have finally dropped the teaser of the film and netizens are in awe of it. Scroll down to know more.

After keeping the fans waiting for long, the trailer of the Telugu film is finally out. As expected the trailer has all the elements that entice excitement among the fans. The trailer seemed raw, deep, and follows a novel style that appears to be a far cry from typical big hero masala films.

Superstar Allu Arjun is in never before seen avatar. His accent and dialogue delivery are all, unlike anything he’s ever done before. He plays the role of a woodcutter Pushpa Raj and can be seen fighting through all the rivals. however, he knows when to have fun amid all the chaos. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen performing a special dance performance in the film.

The trailer of Pushpa: The Rise promises a stunning visual experience for the viewers. It showcases the natives of the forests and the greedy men with powers that can bend the system to their will. Fans also get a glimpse of antagonist Fahadh Faasil, who makes his Telugu debut with the film, for a few seconds.

As soon as the trailer was released, many fans and followers thronged to Twitter to share their reviews. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Man in the picture is the only reason for this unstoppable hype 💥💥💥#pushpa #PushpaTrailer pic.twitter.com/SQvWWQBJtK — Mass GOD 🪓 (@puremasss) December 6, 2021

Aaat! Goosebumps is Small Word 🔥 Terrific Transformation By Icon stAAr @alluarjun as 'PUSHPA RAJ' 🦁🤙 All the very best entire team of #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 from all Janasenani @PawanKalyan Followers ♥#PushpaTrailer :https://t.co/Dsp5zmGsjv pic.twitter.com/z6UUe2jW2V — PawanKalyan Team™ (@PawanKalyanTM) December 6, 2021

#PushpaTrailer A raw and rustic trailer that is action packed 🔥👍 What a transformation by Allu Arjun! Pushpa Raj is ready to set the screens on fire with the Mass Party on December 17th💥 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 6, 2021

Tweets on Dec 18th ;) Vaarni movie lo intha content pettukoni trailer lo pelli koothurni dachinattu dhaacharu.. BGM kummi 10gadu ! Theatres shaking akkada !! #PushpaTrailer — 𝐏𝐔𝐒𝐇𝐏𝐀 ᵀᴴᴱ ᴿᴵˢᴱ on Dec 17th 💥 (@ChintuTweetz) December 7, 2021

Damn. What a mass trailer. Allu Arjun is a real mass material 💥#Pushparaj THAGGEDHE LE 🤙#AlluArjun 😍😍 #PushpaTrailer pic.twitter.com/SmRxQCobyq — Priangka Elizabeth (@ameldawrites) December 7, 2021

chudanga chudanga trailer cut perfect undhi anipistundi 💯 #PushpaTrailer — Cʜɪɴɴᴀ ⎊ (@itschinna_18) December 7, 2021

Helmed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise is slated for a theatrical release on 17 December 2021 in Telugu and it will also be dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The film’s score has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography has been taken care of by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek.

