Actor Vijay Sethupathi plays an auto driver called Radhakrishnan in National Award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy’s eagerly-awaited film ‘Maa Manithan’, a teaser of which was released by the makers on Monday.

From the teaser, it is evident that Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Radhakrishnan and that actress Gayathrie plays his wife in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Maa Manithan’ has triggered quite a bit of interest in fans because this is the first film for which music director Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have jointly scored music.

Needless to say, the teaser of Vijay Sethupathi starrer, which was released on Monday evening, garnered over 233,000 views in less than an hour of being released on YouTube.

Releasing the teaser on Twitter, director Seenu Ramasamy said, “Unveiling the teaser of ‘Maa Manithan’. We’ve poured so much love in making this film.”

Apart from this film, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. Films first look was unvield last month the south actor plays the character named, Rambo. Sources close to the unit say that ‘Rambo’, which is the name of Vijay Sethupathi‘s character in the film, is actually an acronym for ‘Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran’.

