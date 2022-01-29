Mouni Roy is married! The Television fame turned Bollywood actress, who had a whale of a time at her 3-day long wedding functions, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and businessman Suraj Nambiar. Their wedding festivities kick-started on Jan 26, with haldi and mehendi ceremonies, that saw her family and close friends like Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani with wife Neha Swami, and Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble among many others in attendance. The adorable duo then exchanged wedding vows on Jan 27 following Malayali and Bengali rituals. They concluded the gala event with a pool party followed by Sangeet, which took place yesterday i.e., on Jan 28.

Advertisement

After taking social media by storm with her Malayali and Bengali bridal looks, the newlywed has now set the Internet on fire with her classy dance performances on their sangeet with her husband. A couple of pictures and inside videos from their sangeet surfaced on the web and they are going viral for all the good reasons. On the musical night, Mouni and Suraj performed on Dhanush’s song Rowdy Baby, while the actress along with her best men grooved to Desi Girl song from Dostana. One video from the sangeet, that is doing the rounds of social media, has caught everyone’s attention. Yes, it’s the one where Mouni is seen locking lips with husband Suraj.

Advertisement

Just before cutting the cake, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar stole a moment from everyone for themselves and locked their lips. But what has caught netizens’ attention is Arjun Bijlani’s actions during their steamy kiss. In the viral video, the actor is seen having a fun time while asking the other guests, at the wedding, to make some noise for the newlywed couple. Making a nasty comment about Arjun, a user wrote, “Arjun ka dimaag kharab hogaya hai.”

Check out the video below:

Here are a few more inside videos from their sangeet ceremony:

For her Sangeet, Mouni Roy picked a golden embellished lehenga, which she paired with the same blouse and a net dupatta. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup, a Kundan choker with a pair of earrings and a statement maang tikka.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta To Get Arrested As Her Anticipatory Bail Plea Denied By The Special Court In Hisar?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube