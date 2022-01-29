Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fame Munmun Dutta has been once again hitting the headlines for her past controversial video in which she ended up using casteist slurs. Well, it looks like this time the actress is in quite huge trouble, as it was recently reported that Munmun’s bail plea was rejected by a special court in Hisar. Check out the details below.

For the unversed, during a video posted on Dutta‘s YouTube channel back in 2021, the actress ended up making a derogatory remark which targeted the scheduled caste community. In the controversial video, ‘Babita Ji’ said, “I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bhangi.” This created an uproar on social media, with fans trending #ArrestMunmunDutta after viewing it.

Coming back to the topic, it was recently revealed by Munmun Dutta’s advocate Rajat Kalsan that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor‘s anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a special court formed under the SC/ST Act in Hisar. It was noted that it was judge Ajay Teotia who rejected the plea, resulting in a higher chance for the actress’ arrest.

It is to be noted that not only Hisar but other places like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh also filed cases against Munmun Dutta over her controversial video. Munmun had earlier requested a petition in the Supreme Court for investigating the cases in Hisar. Not only this, but the actress also requested the court to suppress all the cases against her, but the Supreme court turned it down.

Munmun then moved her case to the High Court, requesting them to keep a halt on the arrest. But since nothing came out from there, the actress’ advocate moved the case to the special court under the SC / ST Act of Hisar. The court, on 25th January (today), declared that Munmun Dutta’s petition has been dismissed.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta had also taken it to her social media account where she had apologised to her fans and viewers for her controversial statement. She said, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. Sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same.”

