Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time. The show has remained one of the most favourites among the TV audience and established several actors in the industry. Now a new actress, Arshi Bharti Shandilya has made her entry into the TV show.

Advertisement

The actress is grabbing a lot of attention as she’s seen playing the role of secretary to Taarak Mehta’s boss. Time and again the show introduced several beautiful actresses like Munmun Dutta, Neha Mehta, Sunayana Fozdar to name a few. Their bold pictures often went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Now pictures of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmas’ latest entrant Arshi Bharti Shandilya‘s bold pictures are going viral. The actress is quite active on social media and shares pictures that set the internet on fire. Fans of the sitcom have already started to compare her with Munmun Dutta and Neha Mehta’s bold pictures.

However, Arshi’s pictures seemingly prove that she has already aced the social media game. Take a look at some of her pictures below:

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah too set the mercury rising on Instagram several times. Take a look at her pictures below:

For the unversed, Arshi Bharti Shandilya had previously appeared in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat wherein she played the role of Kriti Sanon’s character Parvati Bai’s friend. The film also starred Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The actress hails from Jamshedpur, came to Mumbai and enrolled herself in one of the top media institutes, Whistling Woods. She also holds a diploma in acting from Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute.

The 22-year-old actress’ parents, father Rajesh Bharti is an astrologer and mother Sunita Bharti a regional singer. Both have always been supportive of her acting career.

So who do you think is hotter? Vote below

Polls Who's Hotter? Munmun Dutta

Arshi Bharti Shandilya View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Naagin 6: Superwoman Lead Actress, Plot Around COVID, 55 Actresses Auditioned, Here’s All You Need To Know About Ekta Kapoor’s Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube