Asit Modi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has remained at the top of TRP charts for a very long time, its relatable plotline and amazing characters are the reason everyone loves watching the show. Time and again, the makers have introduced various characters who leave a special mark on the audience, similarly, the recent entry of actor Arshi Bharti Shandilya has grabbed viewers’ attention as many think she can give tough competition to Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji.

Advertisement

The daily soap is currently the longest-running comedy show on Indian Television; it even holds the Guinness Book of World Record for the same. Over the years, many actors were replaced in the show for multiple reasons but few actors like, Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and many other actors has been part of the show since its inception.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Arshi Bharti Shandilya’s entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed a lot of attention as she’s seen playing the role of secretary to Taarak Mehta’s boss, played by Rakesh Bedi. Meanwhile, Arshi has received a lot of appreciation as the audience can’t get over her beautiful looks.

Here are a few facts you might not know about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s latest entrant Arshi Bharti Shandilya.

1) Before appearing in Asit Modi’s comedy show, the beautiful actress made her big-screen debut in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon. In the period drama, she played the role of Sanon’s character Parvati Bai’s friend.

2) Arshi Bharti Shandilya who originally hails from Jamshedpur, came to the city of dreams and enrolled herself the Mumbai’s top media university, Whistling Woods. Although she was a media student, her interest in acting grew more.

3) In order to make her acting career more fulfilling, the actress joined Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute, from where she did her diploma. As per the Daily Pioneer, the actress shares she once met TV journalist Barkha Dutt who inspired her to do more.

4) Arshi Bharti Shandilya’s parents, father Rajesh Bharti an astrologer and mother Sunita Bharti a regional singer, were always supportive of her acting career.

5) As per Famous People India World, the actress is currently the brand ambassador of Abhik Bhanu’s Paperbacks, with whom she’s doing 3 films. One film is ‘Laal Diggi’ which will be with actor Ravi Kishan.

Let us know in the comments below, what are your thoughts about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Arshi and do you think she has all the qualities to replace Munmun Dutt in the comedy show?

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Bashes Tejasswi Prakash, Asks Her To Shut Up On Disrespecting The Show & Says “Aap Iss Channel Ko…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube