A Korean rapper named Lee Youngji got on the wrong side of the Internet for donning a tee shirt of Lord Ganesha in the latest episode of her show My Alcohol Diary. The 20-year-old rapper got accused of cultural insensitivity for her latest stunt.

Rapper Lee Youngji was joined by South Korean singer Ahn Yujin. The latter was excused by social media users since she was a guest at the show. Read on to know what exactly happened and how the Internet reacted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many took to Twitter to slam rapper Lee Youngji after she along with Yujin from the K-Pop group IVEmade fun of people on TikTok while using the pictures of US actress and Broadway artist Jennifer Lewis. The two were accused of mocking the Black culture. If this was not enough, the Internet then took notice of Lee Youngji wearing a tee shirt of Lord Ganesha- a God dearly worshipped by the Hindus. The BTS fans and the fans from India got offended by this move as the show titled My Alcohol Diary somewhat centres around drinking and non-vegetarian food. The host and guest usually get drunk on the set. This is considered highly insensitive in the Hindu culture in regard to such an important religious figure.

Social media users quickly logged into Twitter to slam Korean rapper Lee Youngji. One user stated, “Yeh ik its fake but i still had to double take i think its gonna be starship apologising on behalf of yujin tbh, if there even will be an apology- and youngji, i always knew she was problematic, there’s so many things wrong in this video alone yet there’s still more.”

Another stated, “And when they stop using others culture for aesthetic I’m f**ing tired.” The next one tweeted, “So lee youngji and yunjin (IVE) mock a black woman and youngji wore a lord ganesha shirt. Another day of kpop idols disrespecting religions and mockery of race and I’m not even surprised at this point.”

An individual shared, “Youngji was wearing lord Ganesha’s shirt and drinking alcohol and eating meat wearing that. THIS IS WRONG. I don’t care what y’all say but as an Indian and a person who worships Ganesha I feel disrespected. Very very wrong of her.”

One user shared, “Not only that, Youngji wore a Ganesha T-shirt while drinking alcohol, that’s offensive to many Hindus including me!”

This is not the first time that K-Pop artistes have faced the heat. Lisa from Blackpink had earlier apologized for cultural appropriation.

Not only that, Youngji wore a Ganesha T-shirt while drinking alcohol, that's offensive to many Hindus including me! https://t.co/RxB6SRAa8W — TAngel in love with Mimi❤️ (@Yours_TAngel) April 15, 2023

and when they stop using others culture for aesthetic I'm fcking tired pic.twitter.com/j6pLROI7Qo — tani⁷ (@stopbeingdelulu) April 14, 2023

So lee youngji and yunjin (IVE) mock a black woman and youngji wore a lord ganesha shirt. Another day of kpop idols disrespecting religions and mockery of race and I'm not even surprised at this point 😐. — Serendipityxbri (@xoxobribrii) April 15, 2023

youngji was wearing lord Ganesha's shirt and drinking alcohol and eating meat wearing that.

THIS IS WRONG.

I don't care what y'all say but as an Indian and a person who worships Ganesha I feel disrespected.

Very very wrong if her. — Sneha Pañdey (@SnehaPadey1) April 14, 2023

Not only that, Youngji wore a Ganesha T-shirt while drinking alcohol, that's offensive to many Hindus including me! https://t.co/RxB6SRAa8W — TAngel in love with Mimi❤️ (@Yours_TAngel) April 15, 2023

there is another problem, youngji is wearing a lord ganesha tshirt while drinking alcohols and stuffs, we indians or specifically who prays for lord ganesha and other hindu sculptures, drinking, meat and stuff like these are highly prohibited and are almost called sin… — Nehal Mittal (@mittal15_nehal) April 14, 2023

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: John Wick Director Confirms Talks With Marvel For An Undisclosed Film, Is This For Blade Or Keanu Reeves’ MCU Debut?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News