BLACKPINK is among the most popular South Korean musical groups, and the band never fails to make headlines. While the band’s members are reaching new heights in their lives, Rose recently became a part of a major controversy as she faced drug allegations after one of her photos went viral. Now, the band’s agency YG Entertainment has responded to the allegations and called them “ridiculous.”

Rose began her musical journey in 2012 by signing an agreement with YG Entertainment. After her 4-year training, in 2016, she debuted with her fellow bandmates Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie.

BLACKPINK’s Rose recently came into the limelight after a photo of her dining with some other celebrities, including actor Kang Dong Won, went viral. The photo was shared by Riccardo Tisci, the former chief creative officer of Burberry, which also featured Rose in entrepreneur Eva Chow’s mansion. As the picture went viral, many claimed that the white powder on the table was drugs. As a result, Riccardo immediately took down the picture, but the rumours kept surfacing on the internet.

A BLINK community on Twitter took the initiative to reach out to YG Entertainment and grab their attention to the ongoing rumours. The community revealed that they have asked the agency to take legal action against those defaming the K-Pop star.

According to Koreaboo, the agency responded to the rumours on April 13 and claimed that the rumours were baseless. The agency even mentioned that they are taking legal action against those who spread the word. The statement read, “We are pursuing legal action against those that violate our artists’ rights and privacy. We are currently monitoring and watching those who created and are spreading rumours. We will not settle and will respond strongly.”

