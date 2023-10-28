Film industry celebrities are always trying to keep fit, look great, and leave fans impressed with their dedication. Be it, Malaika Arora or Kareena Kapoor, everyone who uses social media knows how dedicated stars are to maintaining their body. However, while we know about all the glam they bring to the screen, we don’t talk much about what goes behind getting that hot bod.

Many in the Bollywood and TV industry have faced issues with their weight. Be it, Sara Ali Khan or Adnan Sami, many have worked hard for years to get fit and maintain it. If you are looking for some inspiration to get up and hit the gym, these massive celeb transformations are the push you need.

5 Actors And Their Massive Weight Loss Journey

1. Shehnaaz Gill

Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz Gill won hearts in Bigg Boss 13. However, she was many times criticized for her weight. But Shehnaaz never gave up and made sure to shed all those extra pounds!

Before:

After:

2. Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma lost a massive 11 kgs, according to reports. The comedian-actor got popular through his show Comedy Nights With Kapil. Going by his Instagram reels, The Kapil Sharma Show host is an early riser and often hits the gym to keep fit.

Before:

After:

3. Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati lost 30 kilos for his film and left fans shocked with his transformation. The actor was preparing for his film with Sai Pallavi, titled Virata Parvam 1992. While the weight loss was for the film, he did leave his fans wondering whether he is doing okay.

Before:

After:

4. Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan distanced himself from the film industry after his weight gain. Fans were worried after seeing he had gained kilos. However, Fardeen turned his life around and left everyone shocked after his appearance at film producer Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding. He was back to his slim boyish avatar and looked fitter than ever.

Before:

After:

5. Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh chose Pilates over paranthas and managed to shed 15 kilos. The comedian’s efforts were lauded by fans who were inspired by her weight loss journey.

She reportedly went from weighing 91 kg to 76kg losing 15 kilos. Bharti had revealed that she would eat home-cooked food in a limited window of 7-8 hours.

Before :

After:

If fitness inspiration is what you need to hit the gym, these celebs are definitely spilling some major goals!

