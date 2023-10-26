Gone are the times when leading ladies were pitted against each other. Now, Bollywood has healthy female friendships that stick together through thick and thin. The new-gen B-Town divas share a close-knit bond – Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday-Suhana Khan, and Vaani Kapoor-Raashi Khanna are some examples. However, one female friendship that never fails to win us over is shared between Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma – who shared screen space in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘Zero’.

Kat and Anushka accompanied each other on various promotional events sans Shah Rukh Khan. Both extremely private people, Kaif and Sharma share many things in common. For one, both are introverts who are known for their ability for zoning out in a room full of people (Remember their Koffee With Karan appearance?). However, on this one rare occasion, there was a conflict of interest between the two. Scroll ahead to know the entire scoop.

During the promotion of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Katrina Kaif confessed that she hates these games that actors are made to play where they have to pick one person between the two. Expressing her vulnerable self, Kat resorted to a hypothetical situation and said she would feel bad if Shah Rukh Khan chose Anushka Sharma as an actor with whom he enjoyed working more when compared to her. However, Anushka Sharma was quick to cut her JBHJ co-star off, adding she wouldn’t mind if SRK thinks Kat is better than her. But Katrina expressed confidence in her opinion and said she would feel bad if such a thing was to ever happen.

This incident reminds us of the time when Katrina complained that Shah Rukh Khan always had incredible things to say about Anushka Sharma but not her. Katrina made the remarks during a promotional event of Jab Tak Hai Jaan where SRK was asked to describe Katrina, and he said, “First quality that comes through is…Katrina is very very gentle. She’s an extremely big star. An extremely beautiful lady.”

However, SRK’s praises did not make Kat happy as she said, “Let’s be fair, Shah Rukh used one word to describe me – ‘gentle,’ which had absolutely no relation to acting, talent, looks, or my career.” She added, “(He) used 25 (words) to describe Anushka, so…how was the experience? It was…umm…good!”

For the unversed, after the success of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma reunited for Zero, which tanked at the box office.

