If there’s one thing that everyone has been talking about lately, it is Koffee With Karan 8’s first episode, which starred the power couple of Bollywood – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The couple gave an insightful glimpse into their D-day, and the video is going viral on social media, with fans going gaga over it. While there were many IT moments during the show, we could feel Karan Johar showcasing his vulnerable side, talking about his mental health, subtly hinting at his love life, and fans are reacting to it online and believe Anushka Sharma’s character of Alizeh from ADHM was inspired by his own real-life love story. Scroll below to read!

Deepika runs a foundation called the ‘Live, Love Laugh’ that created awareness around mental health, and she has been pretty vocal about her struggles on social media platforms and in various interviews. In the latest episode of KWK, KJo spoke about the time he was returning from Alibaug after celebrating Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday and saw DP crying throughout.

There’s a clip shared by Reddit page Bolly Blinds N Gossip where Karan Johar talks about the sense of belongingness after watching Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s unseen wedding clip and gets emotional talking about love.

The director talks about not being in love and how not having a partner sometimes bothers him.

This left all of us with a void in our hearts, and we loved how Karan Johar’s take on love was not only natural but relatable.

Reacting to his video on the platform, a user commented, “I am pretty sure ae dil hai mushkil was definitely a biopic in disguise. Alizeh was definitely a male character. Just watch the whole film with this in mind and the story stands relevant despite the whole ending that feels made up”

Another user commented, “he confirmed that in his interview last month Alizeh was based on a friend of his who he was on love with”

A third commented, “Knowing that the movie was based on a real relationship that Karan had, the ending makes a lot of sense. He very spitefully gave Alizeh a sickness because he was resentful of his real unrequited love.”

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar having an emotional breakdown on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8? Tell us in the space below.

