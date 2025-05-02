Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor led Raid 2 has begun its box office journey on a spectacular note. It was the go-to audience choice on May Day despite multiple options in Bollywood. The crime thriller has clocked many other milestones! Scroll below for day 1 collections.

A victorious opening day!

The official figures are out, and Raid 2 earned 19.71 crore net on day 1 at the Indian box office. The advance sales were promising, but the spot bookings were the real game changer, leaving behind Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat, and The Bhootnii by a huge margin on Labor Day. Including taxes, the gross opening stands at 23.25 crores.

Clocks 3rd biggest opening of 2025 in Bollywood

Ajay Devgn starrer has also surpassed Kesari Chapter 2, Sky Force, and Jaat, among others, to clock the 3rd best opening of 2025 in Bollywood.

Take a look at the top 5 opening-day collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 33.10 crores Sikandar: 30.06 crores Raid 2: 19.71 crores Sky Force: 15.30 crores Jaat: 9.62 crores

Raid 2 vs Ajay Devgn’s post-Covid grossers

The celebratory moment continues because Raid 2 is only behind Singham Again. It has recorded the second-best opening for Ajay Devgn in the post-Covid era. In fact, the crime thriller co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor has thrown Shaitaan (15.10 crores) out of the top 3.

Take a look at the top 3 Ajay Devgn’s post-Covid opening days below:

Singham Again: 43.70 crores Raid 2: 19.71 crores Drishyam 2: 15.38 crores

Raid vs Raid 2

Back in 2018, Raj Kumar Gupta’s first instalment garnered 10.04 crores on its opening day. In comparison, Ajay Devgn’s sequel has made a 96% higher opening at the Indian box office.

It will face a drop today as it is a regular working Friday. But considering the immense buzz, the crime thriller is expected to score one of the best opening weekends of 2025.

