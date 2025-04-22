It would be safe to confess that Salman Khan’s Sikandar was one of the biggest disappointments in 2025 in Bollywood. It is in the fourth week of its theatrical run, but the box office collections have simply been underwhelming. But it is now competing against Ajay Devgn’s 2024 biggie worldwide. Scroll below for day 23 update!

Falls below 10 lakhs in India

Sikandar is far from recovering its humungous budget of 200 crores. On the fourth Monday, the box office collections fell to only 6 lakhs, similar to the last Friday. The overall earnings after 23 days come to 129.75 crore net. In gross earnings, the cumulative total is around 153.10 crores.

Unfortunately, Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna‘s film is now even among the top 50 Hindi grossers of all time in India. It stands at the 82nd spot. The action thriller recently surpassed Stree, but the next target is Rowdy Rathore (131 crores). It will take some time to achieve that mark.

Overseas run ended long ago!

In less than 15 days, Sikandar concluded its overseas journey. It accumulated 58 crore gross in its lifetime, which is below average for a Salman Khan biggie, which was released on Eid!

Worldwide Total

Combining both regions, the worldwide earnings of Sikandar have landed at 211.10 crore gross. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

India net: 129.75 crores

India gross: 153.10 crores

Overseas gross: 58 crores

Worldwide gross: 211.10 crores

Salman Khan starrer is now aiming to surpass the lifetime collections of Ajay Devgn‘s Shaitaan. The 2024 supernatural horror drama, released on March 8, had raked in 216.18 crore gross in its lifetime.

However, Sikandar has concluded its overseas run and is close to ending its journey in India as well. It will likely wrap up within the 215 crore range, so the feat looks difficult.

