The Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam black comedy film Maranamass has been showcasing an impressive run at the box office. Even though it is yet to attain the super-hit tag, it has emerged as the fourth-most profitable Mollywood film of 2025. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 22nd day.

Maranamass Box Office Collection Day 22

On its 22nd day, the Basil Joseph starrer earned 4 lakhs. This was a sharp drop of around 42% since the movie amassed 7 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie comes to 18.67 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 22.03 crore. With this, the film is 1.33 crores away from crossing 20 crores. Once it crosses this target, Maranamass will also garner the super-hit tag along with 150% returns.

Maranamass is mounted at a budget of 8 crores. With its India net collection of 18.67 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) now comes to 10.67 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 133%.

The movie is currently the 4th most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. It is lagging behind Kunchacko Boban’s Officer On Duty’s lifetime returns of 143.08% by 7.04%. If it manages to topple this, Maranamass will become the 3rd most profitable Mollywood film of 2025.

However, it is now facing a tough competition from Malayalam releases like Alappuzha Gymkhana and Thudarum. However, it can be safely said that Maranamass has become a success. It has also become Basil Joseph’s second film in a row to reach the most profitable Malayalam film of 2025 list after Ponman which yielded profits of 238.33%. The film has been directed by Sivaprasad.

