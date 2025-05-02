Nani’s action thriller HIT 3 is shining bright at the box office. And the massive hype is not only limited to India but worldwide. Srinidhi Shetty co-starrer has now recorded second-best premiere sales in North America. Scroll below for the latest update!

HIT 3 North America Premiere Sales

As per Venky Box Office, HIT 3 has registered total premiere sales of $870K (INR 7.31 crores) from 578 locations in North America. It has truly exceeded all expectations to clock Nani’s career best. That’s not it, Sailesh Kolanu’s directorial has left behind Chhaava, Retro, L2: Empuraan and every other Indian film of 2025 to land at the #2 spot.

HIT: The Third Case is only behind Game Changer. Ram Charan starrer knocked it out of the park, with earnings of a whopping $1 million+ (8.76 crores) from premieres alone. In comparison, the Nani starrer remained only 16.55% lower in North America.

Hit 3 Box Office Day 1

The third installment of the HIT franchise is garnering the most buzz in North America. As of 7:30 AM today, it had minted $269K from 401 locations. It is heading for a $300K+ today, setting all new benchmarks.

HIT 3 is competing with Raid 2 and Retro in the overseas circuit but is leading the race with a huge margin.

Domestic Box Office Collections

In India, HIT 3 became the third-best opener on May Day, collecting an estimated 19 crore net. Raid 2 (19.71 crores) and Retro (19.25 crores) stole the first two spots in the domestic market.

More about HIT: The Third Case

The first part was led by Vishwak Sen, who was replaced by Adivi Sesh in the sequel. HIT 3 features Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the leading roles. The supporting cast includes Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath. It is produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.

The Telugu action thriller was released worldwide on May 1, 2025.

