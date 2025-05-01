Mohanlal‘s Thudarum is running riot globally! After a strong start in India and overseas, the film is showing a rocking hold at ticket windows and pulling off impressive numbers. Currently, it is enjoying an unbelievable trend and is unshakable at the worldwide box office. On day 6, it minted solid numbers again, helping it comfortably enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Thudarum is going strong in India!

On weekdays, the Malayalam crime thriller is unstoppable. On Monday, it earned 7.15 crores, which was higher than the opening day of 5.25 crores. Again on Tuesday, it scored an impressive 6.50 crores. On Wednesday, day 6, the film had another rocking day and amassed an estimated 6.40 crores.

Overall, Thudarum has earned an estimated 44.24 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. This score is superb and is on track to cover a much longer distance in the coming days. Including taxes, the gross domestic total equals 52.20 crores.

It’s a century at the worldwide box office!

Backed by strong word-of-mouth and highly positive reviews, Thudarum has exceeded all expectations. As mentioned above, it has earned 52.20 crore gross in India. In the overseas market, it is already a massive success, and according to the latest update, it has earned 56 crore gross so far.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Thudarum stands at a whopping 108.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It’s truly impressive that this milestone has been achieved in just 6 days, and with no competition as such, it is likely to cross 150 crores comfortably.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 44.24 crores

India gross- 52.20 crores

Overseas gross- 56 crores

Worldwide gross- 108.20 crores

Thudarum is Mollywood’s 2nd highest-grosser in 2025

Mohanlal delivered his second consecutive 100 crore grosser in 2025, an unbelievable feat. Also, his latest release has emerged as the second highest-grossing Malayalam film in 2025. The first spot is held by Mohanlal’s own L2: Empuraan (268.08 crore gross).

