The Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer Telugu comedy flick Sarangapani Jathakam is seeing a decent run at the box office. However, it is most likely going to end with a losing verdict. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 12th day.

Sarangapani Jathakam Box Office Collection Day 12

On its 12th day, the Priyardarshi Pulikonda starrer earned 2 lakhs. The day-wise collections of the film remained static from the previous day. The movie had amassed 4 lakhs on its 10th day which resulted in a 50% decrease for the film.

The total India net collection of Sarangapani Jathakam comes to 2.73 crores. The film is most likely to wrap up below 3.50 crores. The film is mounted at a budget of 5 crores.

With its India net collection of 2.73 crores, the movie has managed to cover 54% of its budget. However, the film will lose out from the profit zone and wrap up with a losing verdict. Sarangapani Jathakam needed a more positive word of mouth which would have led to a boost in the box office collection.

Sarangapani Jathakam will wrap up as the 11th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. The movie will fail to reach the top 10 list of the highest grossing Tollywood films of 2025, going by the looks of it. It has also failed to reach the success of Priyadarshi Pulikonda’s last super-hit, Court: State VS A Nobody.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Sarangapani Jathakam has been helmed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. Apart from Priyadarshi Pulikonda, the movie also stars Roopa Koduvayur, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Vivek Sagar.

